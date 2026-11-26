First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,892,605 shares of the company's stock after selling 408,792 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.29% of Super Micro Computer worth $77,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 235.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TOP Private Wealth LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $42.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $41.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 3.1%

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $23.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.02. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $51.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.17.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.53. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 297.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 5.90 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other news, Director Scott Angel bought 1,715 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.12 per share, with a total value of $49,940.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,770 shares in the company, valued at $255,382.40. This represents a 24.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 100,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $4,502,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 337,506 shares in the company, valued at $15,194,520.12. This trade represents a 22.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,442,000. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Super Micro Computer

Here are a few of the latest headlines about SMCI:

Positive Sentiment: SMCI was included in a Zacks screen of PEG-based value stocks, which cited discounted valuations, improving earnings estimates, and growth prospects. That may support the view that the sharp pullback has created value. Article: 4 PEG-Based Value Stocks to Buy

SMCI was included in a Zacks screen of PEG-based value stocks, which cited discounted valuations, improving earnings estimates, and growth prospects. That may support the view that the sharp pullback has created value. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are debating whether SMCI’s valuation is attractive after a steep decline or whether current earnings can justify the price given the company’s exposure to AI hardware and export-control scrutiny. Article: Super Micro Computer Stock Looks Reasonable After a Sharp Pullback

Investors are debating whether SMCI’s valuation is attractive after a steep decline or whether current earnings can justify the price given the company’s exposure to AI hardware and export-control scrutiny. Negative Sentiment: AI-server stocks faced broad selling: SMCI fell alongside Dell and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, despite Dell reporting a record AI-server backlog. The reports describe investors focusing on cash flow and margins, while another notes SMCI was down 23% in 2026 and had dropped 32% over the prior month. These trends suggest demand optimism has not yet eased concerns about profitability or sector valuations. Article: Super Micro Falls Despite Dell's Record AI Server Backlog Article: The Backlog Paradox

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc. designs and sells server and storage systems, networking equipment, and related software and services. Its offerings include systems for data centers, cloud computing, enterprise applications, high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, and edge computing. The company emphasizes application-optimized solutions, including integrated rack-scale systems that combine computing, storage, networking, and management tools. It also provides system configuration, deployment, and support services.

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