Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 17,700 Globe Life Inc. $GL

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,463,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,617,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 34,786.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 881,919 shares of the company's stock worth $123,345,000 after purchasing an additional 879,391 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Globe Life by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,690 shares of the company's stock valued at $174,340,000 after purchasing an additional 696,548 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,925,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Globe Life by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,435,247 shares of the company's stock valued at $200,734,000 after purchasing an additional 355,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company's stock.

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More Globe Life News

Here are the key news stories impacting Globe Life this week:

Positive Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods trimmed its price target only modestly to $190 from $192 and kept an outperform rating, implying roughly 9% upside from recent levels. Benzinga article

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods trimmed its price target only modestly to $190 from $192 and kept an rating, implying roughly 9% upside from recent levels. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen also reiterated a bullish view, forecasting strong price appreciation for Globe Life (GL) . American Banking News article

TD Cowen also reiterated a bullish view, forecasting strong price appreciation for . Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 net operating EPS guidance to $15.55-$15.95 and lifted share repurchases to $670 million-$700 million , signaling confidence in future earnings and capital returns. Seeking Alpha article

Management raised its 2026 net operating EPS guidance to and lifted share repurchases to , signaling confidence in future earnings and capital returns. Neutral Sentiment: Globe Life’s Q2 revenue came in roughly in line with expectations, and underwriting income remained strong, showing the core business is still performing acceptably despite some headwinds. Reuters article

Globe Life’s Q2 revenue came in roughly in line with expectations, and underwriting income remained strong, showing the core business is still performing acceptably despite some headwinds. Negative Sentiment: Q2 earnings of $3.61 per share missed the consensus estimate of $3.67, and several reports pointed to softer sales and rising expenses as reasons for investor concern. MSN article

Globe Life Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $173.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.47. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.85 and a 1 year high of $191.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.91.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.67 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 19.58%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.550-15.950 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Globe Life's payout ratio is presently 8.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In related news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.68, for a total transaction of $1,666,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 54,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,004,053.60. The trade was a 15.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach sold 7,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $1,242,698.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 50,496 shares in the company, valued at $7,907,168.64. This trade represents a 13.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,187 shares of company stock worth $14,299,874. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GL. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Globe Life from $181.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Globe Life from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Globe Life from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $187.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on GL

About Globe Life

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company's product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Free Report).

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