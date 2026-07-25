Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,097 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,929,312,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,910,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,336,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035,991 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,000,783,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 335.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,847,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $784,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 340.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,747,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,016,796,000 after buying an additional 3,669,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $521.95 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $512.60 and its 200-day moving average is $340.69. The stock has a market cap of $851.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.47. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.22 and a twelve month high of $584.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Robert W. Baird set a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday. HSBC cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their target price for the company from $335.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $579.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $522.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMD

More Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the sale, the director owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,504,306. This trade represents a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total value of $8,406,691.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 310,310 shares of company stock valued at $141,185,456. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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