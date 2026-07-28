Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR $SUZ Shares Acquired by Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its stake in Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SUZ - Free Report) by 565.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,589,234 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,200,000 shares during the period. Suzano makes up 8.9% of Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.'s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. owned approximately 0.21% of Suzano worth $25,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Suzano by 4,452.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,353,089 shares of the company's stock worth $68,678,000 after buying an additional 7,191,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Suzano by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,667,599 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,086,000 after buying an additional 843,296 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suzano by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,474,671 shares of the company's stock worth $41,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,976 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Suzano by 323.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,879,587 shares of the company's stock worth $17,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,994 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Rose Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Suzano by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Compass Rose Asset Management LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,944,000 after acquiring an additional 545,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.55% of the company's stock.

Suzano Stock Performance

Suzano stock opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $11.53. The company's 50-day moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Suzano from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Suzano from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Suzano from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $12.20.

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Suzano Profile

Suzano SA is a Brazil-based pulp and paper company recognized as one of the world's leading producers of eucalyptus pulp. The company develops and supplies a wide range of fiber-based products that serve global demand in printing and writing papers, tissue paper, packaging, and specialty paper markets. With an extensive network of industrial units and logistics operations, Suzano manages every stage of production from forest plantations to final delivery, emphasizing integrated operations and quality control.

At the core of Suzano's business is its sustainable forestry model, which covers more than one million hectares of managed eucalyptus plantations across Brazil.

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