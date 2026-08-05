Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR $SUZ Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SUZ - Free Report) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 714,300 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 210,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Suzano worth $7,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compound Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Suzano by 11.8% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 22,356 shares of the company's stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its stake in Suzano by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,094,733 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,958,000 after acquiring an additional 310,283 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Suzano by 48.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 529,775 shares of the company's stock worth $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 172,313 shares in the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suzano by 37.7% during the first quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 365,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suzano during the first quarter valued at about $588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.55% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SUZ. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Suzano from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Suzano from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Suzano from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $12.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SUZ

Suzano Stock Performance

NYSE:SUZ opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $11.53.

Suzano Profile

Suzano SA is a Brazil-based pulp and paper company recognized as one of the world's leading producers of eucalyptus pulp. The company develops and supplies a wide range of fiber-based products that serve global demand in printing and writing papers, tissue paper, packaging, and specialty paper markets. With an extensive network of industrial units and logistics operations, Suzano manages every stage of production from forest plantations to final delivery, emphasizing integrated operations and quality control.

At the core of Suzano's business is its sustainable forestry model, which covers more than one million hectares of managed eucalyptus plantations across Brazil.

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