SVB Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its position in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Free Report) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,913 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 8,374 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC's holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,909 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. DSG Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,107 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valero Energy news, SVP Eric A. Fisher sold 400 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.60, for a total value of $95,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Valero Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Valero Energy this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research reissued an "underperform" rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $220.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $182.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $237.94.

Read Our Latest Report on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:VLO opened at $240.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. Valero Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $121.41 and a fifty-two week high of $258.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.52.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.06. Valero Energy had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 28.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Valero Energy's dividend payout ratio is 34.88%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company's operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

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