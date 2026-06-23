SVB Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,018 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 9,232 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 39.5% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 749 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,234 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Anchyra Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Anchyra Partners LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Mission Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Mission Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 32.9% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. HSBC raised International Business Machines from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $304.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Business Machines

Key International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: IBM announced a partnership with OpenAI through the OpenAI Daybreak Cyber Partner Program, bringing frontier AI into security operations to help enterprises respond to machine-speed cyber threats. The move strengthens IBM’s AI story and could support future software and services demand. Reuters: IBM partners with OpenAI on enterprise security AI

IBM announced a partnership with OpenAI through the OpenAI Daybreak Cyber Partner Program, bringing frontier AI into security operations to help enterprises respond to machine-speed cyber threats. The move strengthens IBM’s AI story and could support future software and services demand. Positive Sentiment: IBM also highlighted that its “client zero” AI and automation initiative helped save $4.5 billion over three years, showing that its own internal use of AI is improving efficiency and profitability. Yahoo Finance: How IBM Saved $4.5 Billion Using AI

IBM also highlighted that its “client zero” AI and automation initiative helped save $4.5 billion over three years, showing that its own internal use of AI is improving efficiency and profitability. Positive Sentiment: IBM and Wimbledon unveiled new AI-powered fan experiences and modernized digital platforms for The Championships 2026, adding another visible example of IBM’s watsonx capabilities and enterprise AI product momentum. Yahoo Finance: Wimbledon and IBM Introduce New AI-Powered Fan Experiences

IBM and Wimbledon unveiled new AI-powered fan experiences and modernized digital platforms for The Championships 2026, adding another visible example of IBM’s watsonx capabilities and enterprise AI product momentum. Neutral Sentiment: IBM saw unusually large options activity, with call buying more than doubling normal volume, suggesting traders are positioning for further upside, though this is not a fundamental catalyst by itself.

IBM saw unusually large options activity, with call buying more than doubling normal volume, suggesting traders are positioning for further upside, though this is not a fundamental catalyst by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles today framed IBM as an “AI value story” and noted growing attention around its AI and quantum computing efforts, which may be helping sentiment but do not change near-term earnings directly.

Several articles today framed IBM as an “AI value story” and noted growing attention around its AI and quantum computing efforts, which may be helping sentiment but do not change near-term earnings directly. Positive Sentiment: A Zacks report said IBM gained even as the broader market dipped, indicating the stock is attracting buyer interest on its own news flow rather than just moving with the sector. Zacks: IBM Gains As Market Dips

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $252.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $237.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $251.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.17. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $212.34 and a twelve month high of $332.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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