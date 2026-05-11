SVB Wealth LLC Grows Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) by 98.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,410 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 32,923 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC's holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 47.5% in the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 503 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company's stock.

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CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $32.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 546.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.92 and a 200-day moving average of $55.94. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.71 and a 52-week high of $97.43.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 0.74%.The business had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. CoStar Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other CoStar Group news, Director Louise S. Sams purchased 1,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.36 per share, with a total value of $48,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,979.24. This represents a 5.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance acquired 71,430 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $2,514,336.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,722,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at $60,644,848. This trade represents a 4.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.09% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSGP. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $73.00 to $56.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $72.00 to $53.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $58.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSGP

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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