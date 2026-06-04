SVB Wealth LLC Has $46.27 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,106 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 14,962 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 2.7% of SVB Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SVB Wealth LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $46,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Syntax Research Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 260 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.38.

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NVIDIA Stock Down 3.6%

NVDA opened at $214.75 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $138.83 and a fifty-two week high of $236.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.22. The company's 50-day moving average is $201.97 and its 200 day moving average is $190.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 0.61%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. This represents a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $7,459,058.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 881,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,145,772.43. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 906,961 shares of company stock worth $162,936,268 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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