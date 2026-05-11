SVB Wealth LLC Has $5.17 Million Holdings in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,926 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after selling 5,870 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC's holdings in McDonald's were worth $5,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in McDonald's by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 84 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in McDonald's during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in McDonald's by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 92 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its holdings in McDonald's by 1,616.7% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 103 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Painted Porch Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald's by 735.7% during the 3rd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company's stock.

Get McDonald's alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald's

In other McDonald's news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 333 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.72, for a total transaction of $100,805.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,067 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,442,042.24. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 26,276 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.54, for a total transaction of $8,764,097.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,900 shares in the company, valued at $7,638,066. This represents a 53.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,990 shares of company stock worth $23,824,113. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

More McDonald's News

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Positive Sentiment: Some market commentary says the recent drop in McDonald’s (MCD) shares may be overdone, pointing to the company’s value as a dividend growth stock and suggesting long-term investors could use weakness to accumulate shares. Article Title

Some market commentary says the recent drop in shares may be overdone, pointing to the company’s value as a dividend growth stock and suggesting long-term investors could use weakness to accumulate shares. Positive Sentiment: McDonald’s value-focused promotions helped lift sales, and prior reporting noted 3.8% higher Q1 comparable-store sales, showing that budget-friendly offerings are still resonating with customers. Article Title

McDonald’s value-focused promotions helped lift sales, and prior reporting noted 3.8% higher Q1 comparable-store sales, showing that budget-friendly offerings are still resonating with customers. Positive Sentiment: Investors also reacted to bullish takes that McDonald’s stock could be attractive after its slide, with some writers citing renewed interest in the company’s value proposition and product momentum. Article Title

Investors also reacted to bullish takes that McDonald’s stock could be attractive after its slide, with some writers citing renewed interest in the company’s value proposition and product momentum. Neutral Sentiment: McDonald’s is modernizing some operations, including phasing out self-serve soda machines, which is a longer-term efficiency and customer-experience change with limited immediate earnings impact. Article Title

McDonald’s is modernizing some operations, including phasing out self-serve soda machines, which is a longer-term efficiency and customer-experience change with limited immediate earnings impact. Neutral Sentiment: Several stories focused on McDonald’s menu hacks, breakfast value, and brand nostalgia, which support consumer engagement but are unlikely to materially move the stock on their own. Article Title

Several stories focused on McDonald’s menu hacks, breakfast value, and brand nostalgia, which support consumer engagement but are unlikely to materially move the stock on their own. Negative Sentiment: More important for traders, McDonald’s management warned that higher gas prices and a potential pullback in consumer spending could hurt demand, fueling concerns that traffic may soften. Article Title

More important for traders, McDonald’s management warned that higher gas prices and a potential pullback in consumer spending could hurt demand, fueling concerns that traffic may soften. Negative Sentiment: TD Cowen cut its price target on McDonald’s (MCD) to $300, reflecting a more cautious view on the stock after the recent weakness. Article Title

TD Cowen cut its price target on to $300, reflecting a more cautious view on the stock after the recent weakness. Negative Sentiment: McDonald’s is also facing backlash over its McValue menu, with some consumers comparing it unfavorably to older, cheaper pricing, highlighting the pressure the company faces to defend its affordability image. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McDonald's from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Argus raised shares of McDonald's from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of McDonald's from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $335.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MCD

McDonald's Price Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $275.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $311.40 and a 200-day moving average of $311.40. The company has a market cap of $195.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. McDonald's Corporation has a one year low of $274.83 and a one year high of $341.75.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. McDonald's's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that McDonald's Corporation will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider McDonald's, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and McDonald's wasn't on the list.

While McDonald's currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here