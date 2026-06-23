SVB Wealth LLC Has $7.62 Million Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

SVB Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,803 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 5,918 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $7,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 406,544 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $114,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,677,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 28.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,586 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $311,497,000 after buying an additional 246,243 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Oracle by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 76,590 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $14,928,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1,945.8% in the third quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd now owns 92,736 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $26,081,000 after buying an additional 88,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a "mixed" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $319.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $268.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $175.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.04. The stock has a market cap of $504.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.65. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $134.57 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.43% and a net margin of 25.37%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is 34.31%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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