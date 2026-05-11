SVB Wealth LLC Has $7.82 Million Stake in Chevron Corporation $CVX

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,291 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 6,338 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC's holdings in Chevron were worth $7,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 17.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,790,028 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $28,540,753,000 after acquiring an additional 27,961,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chevron by 9.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,605,988 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $23,698,184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,789,399 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $988,083,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Chevron by 27.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,627,146 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,047,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Chevron by 41.8% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 11,760,376 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,811,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,058 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Chevron from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $202.74.

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Trending Headlines about Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 139,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total transaction of $26,233,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,449.04. The trade was a 92.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 11,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.58, for a total transaction of $2,187,528.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 816,439 shares of company stock worth $154,339,900 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.1%

Chevron stock opened at $181.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company's 50-day moving average is $193.21 and its 200-day moving average is $172.09. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $133.77 and a fifty-two week high of $214.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. Chevron's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 15.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Chevron's payout ratio is currently 123.40%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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