SVB Wealth LLC Has $8.66 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,424 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,184 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triodos Investment Management BV increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 255,095 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,195,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,630,605 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,050,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,322 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 820.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,195 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,173,000 after purchasing an additional 37,198 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,512 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,985,000 after purchasing an additional 14,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $146.44 on Monday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $137.62 and a 1-year high of $170.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.55. The company has a market capitalization of $341.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $1.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is 63.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 36,093 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $5,858,976.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,680,576.02. This trade represents a 50.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total value of $917,194.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,029 shares in the company, valued at $170,083.41. This trade represents a 84.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 244,715 shares of company stock valued at $39,702,904. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

More Procter & Gamble News

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PG

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

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