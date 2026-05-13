SVB Wealth LLC Has $892,000 Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,181 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 7,267 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,902,180,000 after purchasing an additional 21,230,715 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $14,926,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692,624 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,001,621 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $838,804,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503,402 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,862,755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,396,839 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $434,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $120.61 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $63.30 and its 200-day moving average is $49.30. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $132.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $606.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.53 and a beta of 2.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $77.38.

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About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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