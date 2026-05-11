SVB Wealth LLC Has $9.82 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,147 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 18,627 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC's holdings in Walmart were worth $9,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Walmart Price Performance

NASDAQ:WMT opened at $130.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.60, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.65. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $91.89 and a one year high of $134.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $190.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $188.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Walmart's payout ratio is currently 36.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Craig Hallum set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $147.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Walmart from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $138.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Key Stories Impacting Walmart

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total value of $2,460,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,023,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at $509,780,812.39. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,214,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 108,294 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,153,389.24. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 167,195 shares of company stock valued at $20,975,804 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

See Also

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