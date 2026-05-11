SVB Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,881 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after selling 20,204 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC's holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 21,875 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank of Texas raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank of Texas now owns 3,408 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 15,042 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 815 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.1%

ABT opened at $84.24 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average is $102.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $146.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $84.08 and a one year high of $139.06.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 13.90%.Abbott Laboratories's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 613 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $70,850.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 104,291 shares in the company, valued at $12,053,953.78. This represents a 0.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Shroff sold 709 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $81,946.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 39,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,526,575.12. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $353,097. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered Abbott Laboratories from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $119.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Abbott Laboratories

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Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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