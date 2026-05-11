SVB Wealth LLC Sells 8,201 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

SVB Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,377 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 8,201 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Point Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,006 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Weiss Ratings lowered TJX Companies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Friday. Argus upgraded TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $167.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $4,828,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 479,316 shares in the company, valued at $77,145,910.20. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of TJX stock opened at $153.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.84 and a 1-year high of $165.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.32 and a 200 day moving average of $153.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 9.10%.TJX Companies's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

See Also

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