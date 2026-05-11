SVB Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,858 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 4,612 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC's holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $338.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $323.12.

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Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 2,714 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.76, for a total transaction of $824,404.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,037.12. The trade was a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 70,175 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.21, for a total value of $19,944,436.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 93,499 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,573,350.79. The trade was a 42.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company's stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.0%

APD opened at $295.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $289.84 and a 200-day moving average of $270.03. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.11 and a 52 week high of $307.29.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.14. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals's revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.81 per share. This represents a $7.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.19%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

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