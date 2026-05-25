Swedbank AB Acquires 125,307 Shares of Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,359,161 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 125,307 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.11% of Kraft Heinz worth $32,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $34,451,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2,264.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,458,451 shares of the company's stock worth $35,367,000 after buying an additional 1,396,770 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,491,597 shares of the company's stock worth $64,872,000 after buying an additional 1,317,201 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,168,874 shares of the company's stock worth $52,595,000 after buying an additional 1,295,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,826,152 shares of the company's stock worth $73,593,000 after buying an additional 1,234,078 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Kraft Heinz News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Kraft Heinz this week:

Positive Sentiment: Kraft Heinz launched JELL-O Simply , a new gelatin and pudding line made with real fruit juice, no artificial sweeteners, no FD&C colors, and at least 25% less sugar, supporting its broader effort to remove synthetic colors from its U.S. portfolio by the end of 2027. Article Title

Kraft Heinz launched , a new gelatin and pudding line made with real fruit juice, no artificial sweeteners, no FD&C colors, and at least 25% less sugar, supporting its broader effort to remove synthetic colors from its U.S. portfolio by the end of 2027. Positive Sentiment: The company completed early-tender and pricing steps for a cash tender offer of up to $1.1 billion of notes, and separately issued new euro notes, actions that suggest active refinancing and debt management. Article Title Article Title

The company completed early-tender and pricing steps for a cash tender offer of up to $1.1 billion of notes, and separately issued new euro notes, actions that suggest active refinancing and debt management. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several near- and long-term earnings estimates, including FY2026 and Q1 2027, which can reinforce the view that Kraft Heinz can hold earnings steady despite a tough consumer backdrop.

Zacks Research raised several near- and long-term earnings estimates, including FY2026 and Q1 2027, which can reinforce the view that Kraft Heinz can hold earnings steady despite a tough consumer backdrop. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research kept a Hold rating on Kraft Heinz, signaling limited conviction even after some estimate increases.

Zacks Research kept a rating on Kraft Heinz, signaling limited conviction even after some estimate increases. Negative Sentiment: Some Zacks revisions were cut, including lower EPS forecasts for Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, and FY2027, which may limit enthusiasm for a bigger rerating.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC stock opened at $23.79 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The stock has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.06.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 23.05%.The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm's revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. Kraft Heinz's payout ratio is currently -32.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cory Onell sold 9,045 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $222,597.45. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 202,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,982,392.94. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price target on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $23.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KHC

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

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