Swedbank AB Acquires 147,557 Shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report) by 182.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,404 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 147,557 shares during the period. Swedbank AB's holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $33,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 99.0% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 391.9% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Apollo Global Management from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $182.00 to $152.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $150.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $127.72 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $113.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.41. The company has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a PE ratio of 81.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.56 and a twelve month high of $157.28.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 3.62%.The business's revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.96%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

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