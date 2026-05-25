Swedbank AB Acquires 190,638 Shares of Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB - Free Report) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 508,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after acquiring an additional 190,638 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.21% of Trimble worth $39,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 90.8% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Trimble by 175.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in Trimble by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $502,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,897 shares in the company, valued at $796,385.18. This trade represents a 38.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 16,725 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,120,742.25. Following the sale, the vice president owned 19,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,952.68. The trade was a 45.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,725 shares of company stock worth $2,151,167. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $56.34 on Monday. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.80 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company's fifty day moving average is $63.98 and its 200-day moving average is $71.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Trimble had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $939.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Trimble has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.470-3.640 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRMB. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Trimble from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Trimble from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $90.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TRMB

About Trimble

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

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