Swedbank AB Acquires 563,196 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Swedbank AB raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,307,795 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 563,196 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 1.79% of SS&C Technologies worth $291,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 9,372 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 502 shares of the technology company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the technology company's stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,271 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,312 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company's stock.

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SS&C Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.62. The company's stock had a trading volume of 226,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,105. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.40 and a twelve month high of $91.07.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.65%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.700 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. SS&C Technologies's payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total value of $200,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,227,178.72. This represents a 14.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total value of $183,196.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,614.24. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 8,740 shares of company stock valued at $583,576 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSNC. Weiss Ratings downgraded SS&C Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $96.12.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

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