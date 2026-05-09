Swedbank AB Acquires 72,431 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report) by 165.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,309 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 72,431 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB's holdings in Cloudflare were worth $22,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 693.3% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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More Cloudflare News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cloudflare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cloudflare reported first-quarter EPS of $0.25 and revenue of about $639.8 million, both above Wall Street expectations, with revenue up 33.5% year over year. Article Title

Cloudflare reported first-quarter EPS of $0.25 and revenue of about $639.8 million, both above Wall Street expectations, with revenue up 33.5% year over year. Positive Sentiment: The company lifted its full-year 2026 outlook, signaling continued confidence in longer-term demand despite the post-earnings drop. Article Title

The company lifted its full-year 2026 outlook, signaling continued confidence in longer-term demand despite the post-earnings drop. Neutral Sentiment: Piper Sandler raised its price target to $250 and kept an Overweight rating, suggesting some analysts still see upside after the pullback. Article Title

Piper Sandler raised its price target to $250 and kept an Overweight rating, suggesting some analysts still see upside after the pullback. Neutral Sentiment: Cloudflare also highlighted AI as a major long-term growth driver and said it is shifting toward an AI-first operating model, which could improve efficiency over time. Article Title

Cloudflare also highlighted AI as a major long-term growth driver and said it is shifting toward an AI-first operating model, which could improve efficiency over time. Negative Sentiment: The company said it will cut about 1,100 jobs, or roughly 20% of its workforce, as it restructures around AI, raising concerns about disruption and execution risk. Article Title

The company said it will cut about 1,100 jobs, or roughly 20% of its workforce, as it restructures around AI, raising concerns about disruption and execution risk. Negative Sentiment: Investors were disappointed that Cloudflare’s near-term revenue guidance came in just below expectations, fueling fears that growth may slow as AI infrastructure costs pressure margins. Article Title

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 41,557 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $7,689,707.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 85,452 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,812,038.08. This trade represents a 32.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $9,103,291.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,911 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,981,473.58. This represents a 69.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 638,766 shares of company stock valued at $125,757,221. 10.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Cloudflare from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $260.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $190.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $233.12.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NET

Cloudflare Price Performance

NYSE:NET opened at $196.56 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.20 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a PE ratio of -786.22 and a beta of 1.67.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $639.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $620.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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