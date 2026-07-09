Swedbank AB Boosts Position in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,659 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 73,401 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.11% of Ventas worth $44,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $594,116,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $474,571,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 32,509.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,648,776 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $359,722,000 after buying an additional 4,634,520 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,606,355 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $356,440,000 after buying an additional 3,202,323 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,705,591 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $364,119,000 after buying an additional 3,075,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company's stock.

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Ventas Stock Down 1.8%

Ventas stock opened at $92.36 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.47 and a fifty-two week high of $94.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.52. The company has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 167.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.70.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ventas had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 4.25%.The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Ventas's dividend payout ratio is presently 378.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Ventas from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ventas from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $96.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ventas

Insider Activity

In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $103,910.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,557,079.80. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Michael J. Embler purchased 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $197,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 19,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,513,309.62. This trade represents a 14.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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