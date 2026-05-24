Swedbank AB Boosts Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 20,409 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.22% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $175,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 261.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,183,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $16,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $865.00 price objective (up from $750.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $923.00 to $917.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $792.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Regeneron reported strong early results for Lynozyfic (linvoseltamab) in systemic AL amyloidosis, including rapid reductions in disease markers, a 100% complete response rate at the highest dose, and signs of improved heart and kidney function. The program remains investigational, but the data support a potential new growth opportunity. Article Title

Regeneron reported strong early results for in systemic AL amyloidosis, including rapid reductions in disease markers, a 100% complete response rate at the highest dose, and signs of improved heart and kidney function. The program remains investigational, but the data support a potential new growth opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Regeneron also announced that the European Medicines Agency accepted its filing for Otarmeni (lunsotogene parvec) in genetic hearing loss, a regulatory step that could expand the company’s rare-disease pipeline in the EU if approved. Article Title

Regeneron also announced that the European Medicines Agency accepted its filing for in genetic hearing loss, a regulatory step that could expand the company’s rare-disease pipeline in the EU if approved. Neutral Sentiment: A Zacks piece highlighted REGN as a “strong value stock,” reflecting continued analyst support for the shares despite recent volatility. Article Title

A Zacks piece highlighted REGN as a “strong value stock,” reflecting continued analyst support for the shares despite recent volatility. Negative Sentiment: Investor alerts and law-firm announcements said they are investigating possible securities claims against Regeneron after its Phase 3 melanoma trial for fianlimab plus Libtayo missed its primary endpoint versus Keytruda, raising legal and execution concerns. Article Title

Investor alerts and law-firm announcements said they are investigating possible securities claims against Regeneron after its for fianlimab plus Libtayo missed its primary endpoint versus Keytruda, raising legal and execution concerns. Negative Sentiment: Separate reports quoted Jim Cramer saying REGN could face more downgrades after the poor melanoma readout, reinforcing the market’s worry that the failed study may weigh on near-term sentiment. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total value of $70,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,343,815.72. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $638.88 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $476.49 and a fifty-two week high of $821.11. The stock has a market cap of $67.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $731.45 and a 200-day moving average of $744.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 29.65%.The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.22 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's payout ratio is 9.16%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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