Swedbank AB Buys 11,660 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Swedbank AB raised its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG - Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,314 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 11,660 shares during the period. Swedbank AB's holdings in Republic Services were worth $13,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Republic Services

Here are the key news stories impacting Republic Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on Republic Services (RSG) from $265 to $267 and reiterated an outperform rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Benzinga

Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on from $265 to $267 and reiterated an rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: RSG reported first-quarter EPS of $1.70 , beating the consensus estimate of $1.64, while revenue of $4.11 billion also slightly topped expectations. Republic Services Q1 2026 Results

reported first-quarter EPS of , beating the consensus estimate of $1.64, while revenue of also slightly topped expectations. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted pricing discipline and cost controls, which helped lift the adjusted EBITDA margin to 32.1% and expanded net income and adjusted free cash flow. Zacks Q1 Earnings Beat

Republic Services Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of RSG opened at $199.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.24 and a twelve month high of $258.75.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.10 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Republic Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $238.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $246.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Republic Services

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic's core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

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