Swedbank AB Buys 198,925 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,250,933 shares of the credit services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 198,925 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.2% of Swedbank AB's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.25% of Mastercard worth $1,285,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 108 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 1,348 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Mastercard Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE:MA opened at $500.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $480.50 and a one year high of $601.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $506.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $534.56.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.Mastercard's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.58 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio is 20.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Mastercard from $670.00 to $665.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Compass Point raised Mastercard from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $620.00 to $735.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Dbs Bank raised Mastercard to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Mastercard from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $657.07.

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Key Mastercard News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

Further Reading

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