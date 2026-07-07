Swedbank AB Buys 660,593 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Swedbank AB lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,150,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 660,593 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.11% of Pfizer worth $172,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 19.4% in the first quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 126,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 10,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pfizer from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.11. The stock had a trading volume of 15,358,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,630,352. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.23. The company has a market cap of $137.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. Pfizer's payout ratio is 131.30%.

Key Headlines Impacting Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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