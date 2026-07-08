Swedbank AB Cuts Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Swedbank AB cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,098,584 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after selling 121,733 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.06% of Abbott Laboratories worth $112,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12,439.6% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 39,319,009 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $4,926,279,000 after buying an additional 39,005,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $2,938,892,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,951,907 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $1,868,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713,135 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 303.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,429,571 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $454,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $336,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau purchased 2,200 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $201,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 2,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $201,300. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $926,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at $625,489,692.95. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $118.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.2%

ABT stock opened at $95.80 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $81.97 and a one year high of $137.49. The firm has a market cap of $166.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $89.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 13.90%.The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories's payout ratio is 70.59%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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