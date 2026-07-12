Swedbank AB Decreases Holdings in Pool Corporation $POOL

Swedbank AB decreased its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL - Free Report) by 94.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 95,000 shares during the period. Swedbank AB's holdings in Pool were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Pool by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Pool by 348.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 139 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Pool during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pool from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pool from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered Pool from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research upgraded Pool from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $264.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Pool

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James D. Hope acquired 464 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $194.41 per share, with a total value of $90,206.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,039.98. The trade was a 14.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Stokely bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $193.06 per share, for a total transaction of $193,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 16,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,363.80. This represents a 6.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,042,747. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

More Pool News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pool this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pool Corporation announced its second-quarter 2026 earnings release date and conference call, giving investors a near-term catalyst to look for results, guidance, and commentary on business trends. Pool Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Release Date And Conference Call

Pool Corporation announced its second-quarter 2026 earnings release date and conference call, giving investors a near-term catalyst to look for results, guidance, and commentary on business trends. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful change, with reported short interest listed at zero shares, so this does not appear to be driving the stock move.

Short-interest data showed no meaningful change, with reported short interest listed at zero shares, so this does not appear to be driving the stock move. Neutral Sentiment: A Zacks comparison piece asking whether YETI or POOL is the better value stock could add attention, but it does not provide new operating information for Pool Corporation. YETI or POOL: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $210.44. 460,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,534. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.44 and a 200 day moving average of $218.44. Pool Corporation has a 52-week low of $172.68 and a 52-week high of $345.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Pool had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.57%.The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Pool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.870-11.170 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pool Corporation will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Pool's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Pool's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.84%.

Pool announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 29th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Pool

Pool Corporation is a leading wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related outdoor living products. Headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, the company serves a diverse customer base that includes service professionals, independent retailers, high-volume builders, and national retail chains. Pool Corporation's extensive branch network enables it to maintain strong local customer relationships while leveraging its scale to source products efficiently from manufacturers around the world.

The company's product portfolio spans pool and spa chemicals, water treatment equipment, pumps, filters, heaters, automation and control systems, liners, safety covers, and cleaning accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pool, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pool wasn't on the list.

While Pool currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here