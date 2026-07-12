Swedbank AB Decreases Position in Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $FUTU

Swedbank AB decreased its stake in Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU - Free Report) by 69.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,900 shares of the company's stock after selling 47,100 shares during the period. Swedbank AB's holdings in Futu were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Futu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Leonteq Securities AG lifted its stake in Futu by 81.7% in the first quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 4,587 shares of the company's stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Futu by 13.0% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 21,698 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Futu by 0.7% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,631 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Futu by 153.4% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company's stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period.

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Futu News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Futu this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Frank R. Cruz, Schall, Faruqi & Faruqi, The Gross Law Firm, Pomerantz, Rosen, ClaimsFiler, SueWallSt, and KSF, issued fresh notices or reminders about a pending class action against Futu, keeping the litigation risk front and center for shareholders. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Frank R. Cruz, Schall, Faruqi & Faruqi, The Gross Law Firm, Pomerantz, Rosen, ClaimsFiler, SueWallSt, and KSF, issued fresh notices or reminders about a pending class action against Futu, keeping the litigation risk front and center for shareholders. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuit alleges violations of U.S. securities laws and cites a class period from May 24, 2023 through May 27, 2026, with an August 25, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline, suggesting the legal process could remain a drag on the stock in the near term. Article Title

The lawsuit alleges violations of U.S. securities laws and cites a class period from May 24, 2023 through May 27, 2026, with an August 25, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline, suggesting the legal process could remain a drag on the stock in the near term. Negative Sentiment: One legal notice specifically highlighted alleged regulatory compliance failures and referenced an approximately 32% stock decline, reinforcing concerns that the litigation may be tied to prior operational or disclosure issues. Article Title

One legal notice specifically highlighted alleged regulatory compliance failures and referenced an approximately 32% stock decline, reinforcing concerns that the litigation may be tied to prior operational or disclosure issues. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data was updated, but the report showed 0 shares of short interest, offering little new fundamental insight for investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FUTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Futu from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $87.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of Futu in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $170.50 price target on shares of Futu in a report on Thursday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Futu from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $102.13 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Futu from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $162.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Futu

Futu Stock Performance

FUTU stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.33. 709,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,976. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.39. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $80.50 and a 52-week high of $202.53. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $109.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.96.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($2.12). Futu had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 41.87%.The firm had revenue of $694.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

Futu Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is a technology-driven brokerage and wealth management company that provides online brokerage services, market data, and investment tools to retail and institutional clients. Headquartered in Hong Kong and listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker FUTU, the company operates digital trading platforms that combine order execution, real-time quotes, news, and research tools to serve active investors and wealth management customers.

The firm's product suite includes brokerage access to equities, exchange-traded funds and derivatives across major markets, margin financing, initial public offering (IPO) subscription services, wealth management products and discretionary investment solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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