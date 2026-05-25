Swedbank AB Decreases Position in Option Care Health, Inc. $OPCH

Swedbank AB lessened its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH - Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,726,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 55,532 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 1.09% of Option Care Health worth $54,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Option Care Health by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 231,161 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,078,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Option Care Health by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,633 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 25,777 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 294,363 shares of the company's stock worth $9,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 528.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan purchased 24,154 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.69 per share, for a total transaction of $499,746.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 73,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,294.27. The trade was a 49.06% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Charles Rademacher purchased 12,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $264,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 695,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,723,319.36. This trade represents a 1.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 73,264 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,316. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Option Care Health Price Performance

Shares of OPCH opened at $20.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.05. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.68.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Option Care Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.820-1.920 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OPCH. National Bank Financial set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Option Care Health from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Option Care Health from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Option Care Health from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $31.25.

View Our Latest Report on Option Care Health

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health NASDAQ: OPCH is a leading provider of home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company specializes in the administration of injectable therapies, including antibiotics, nutrition, hydration, immunoglobulin, pain management and specialty pharmaceuticals. Through its nationwide network of infusion pharmacies and nursing professionals, Option Care Health delivers customized care plans and in-home nursing visits to patients managing complex or chronic conditions outside of a hospital setting.

Option Care Health traces its current structure to the completion of its merger with BioScrip in early 2021, combining two of the industry's most experienced home infusion businesses.

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