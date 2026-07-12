Swedbank AB Decreases Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

Swedbank AB cut its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR - Free Report) by 63.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,681 shares of the company's stock after selling 37,561 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB's holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 167.1% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 211 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1,323.5% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 242 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth $38,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company's stock.

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Builders FirstSource Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE BLDR traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.75. 1,267,583 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,185,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.76. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.10 and a 52-week high of $151.03. The company's 50-day moving average is $77.52 and its 200-day moving average is $93.44.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BLDR. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $111.00 to $84.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $115.00 to $93.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $101.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a leading supplier of structural and value-added building products and services to professional contractors, homebuilders and remodelers. The company provides a comprehensive range of materials and prefabricated components that support all phases of residential construction, from site development and framing to finishing and installation.

The company's core offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods, windows and doors, millwork, roofing and siding, and engineered wood products such as roof and floor trusses.

Further Reading

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