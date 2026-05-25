Swedbank AB Grows Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Swedbank AB's holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $37,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rossby Financial LCC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 96.0% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 98 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $371.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $375.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,513 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.47, for a total value of $915,913.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,661,101.15. This represents a 20.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $309.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $320.65 and a 200 day moving average of $335.31. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $294.32 and a fifty-two week high of $379.65.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 64.55%. Sherwin-Williams's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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