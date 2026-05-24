Swedbank AB Has $116.55 Million Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 828.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,211 shares of the data storage provider's stock after purchasing an additional 377,630 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.19% of Seagate Technology worth $116,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,112 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Pathfinder Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $600,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Seagate Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP James Ci Lee sold 697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.17, for a total value of $516,595.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 324 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $240,139.08. This represents a 68.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.28, for a total value of $6,540,691.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,691 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,016,580.48. The trade was a 68.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 148,283 shares of company stock worth $88,528,318 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $620.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $525.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $485.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $733.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STX

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of STX opened at $812.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.11 and a beta of 1.98. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $108.28 and a twelve month high of $841.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $565.92 and a 200-day moving average of $411.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 1,005.65%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.08%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

See Also

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