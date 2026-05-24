Swedbank AB Has $125.40 Million Position in BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA - Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,783,007 shares of the auto parts company's stock after purchasing an additional 224,582 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 1.30% of BorgWarner worth $125,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 9,888.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 899 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 32.7% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $316,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,236,482.60. This represents a 12.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 12,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $628,347.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,000,229.78. The trade was a 23.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,792,558. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BWA stock opened at $65.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.83 and a 1 year high of $70.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. BorgWarner's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BWA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner to $68.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. New Street Research set a $66.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BorgWarner from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $67.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BorgWarner

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company's product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

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