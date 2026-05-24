Swedbank AB Has $134.55 Million Position in Globe Life Inc. $GL

Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 962,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 1.21% of Globe Life worth $134,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other news, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach sold 15,637 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $2,402,625.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,335 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,965,722.75. The trade was a 25.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 18,318 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $2,657,941.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,413,594.30. The trade was a 26.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,550 shares of company stock valued at $16,140,745. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company's stock.

Globe Life Stock Performance

NYSE:GL opened at $156.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.50. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.73 and a fifty-two week high of $157.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.91.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.46 by ($0.03). Globe Life had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 19.38%.The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. Globe Life's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.400-15.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Globe Life's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a "moderate buy" rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $176.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Texas Capital raised shares of Globe Life to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $173.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GL

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company's product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Free Report).

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