Swedbank AB Has $150.65 Million Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Swedbank AB raised its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,154,915 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 79,162 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.05% of CocaCola worth $150,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors increased its position in CocaCola by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 3,819 shares of the company's stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP increased its position in CocaCola by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 12,154 shares of the company's stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in CocaCola by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company's stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in CocaCola by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 19,766 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CocaCola by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,957 shares of the company's stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company's stock.

Get CocaCola alerts: Sign Up

CocaCola Stock Up 0.5%

CocaCola stock opened at $81.56 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $77.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.65. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.35 and a fifty-two week high of $82.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. CocaCola's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $87.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CocaCola

Trending Headlines about CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Insider Activity

In other CocaCola news, Chairman James Quincey sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $15,780,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 78,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,429.50. This trade represents a 71.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 28,765 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total transaction of $2,284,228.65. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 786,726 shares of company stock worth $62,547,977. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CocaCola, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CocaCola wasn't on the list.

While CocaCola currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here