Swedbank AB Has $179.63 Million Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Swedbank AB reduced its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,961,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 17,734 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.15% of Bristol Myers Squibb worth $179,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $1,947,272,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,796,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,391,485,000 after purchasing an additional 16,332,924 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,495,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,321,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837,485 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,638,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,837,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,046 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 280.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,465,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $345,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company's stock.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts: Sign Up

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Bristol Myers Squibb stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,813,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,382,346. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $62.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $119.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.51.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on BMY shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bristol Myers Squibb

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bristol Myers Squibb, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bristol Myers Squibb wasn't on the list.

While Bristol Myers Squibb currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here