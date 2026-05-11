Swedbank AB Has $1.82 Million Position in Verra Mobility Corp $VRRM

Swedbank AB lowered its position in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM - Free Report) by 88.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,400 shares of the company's stock after selling 642,000 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.05% of Verra Mobility worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 238.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 439.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 285.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company's stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter.

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Verra Mobility Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $14.30 on Monday. Verra Mobility Corp has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $25.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.67. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 55.59%. The business had revenue of $223.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Verra Mobility's revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Verra Mobility has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.380 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verra Mobility Corp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 target price on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Verra Mobility from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 target price on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $21.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility, traded on the Nasdaq under the ticker VRRM, is a leading provider of smart mobility solutions designed to improve safety, efficiency and compliance for transportation authorities and commercial fleets. The company develops and operates automated traffic enforcement systems, toll and violation management platforms, and connected-vehicle services. Through its technology offerings, Verra Mobility helps public agencies enhance road safety, reduce congestion and streamline revenue collection for tolling and parking.

Verra Mobility’s core products include red-light and speed-camera enforcement programs, license plate recognition systems, and cloud-based violation processing software.

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