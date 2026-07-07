Swedbank AB Has $186.81 Million Stock Position in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Swedbank AB reduced its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,663 shares of the company's stock after selling 77,882 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.31% of Cencora worth $186,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 82 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in Cencora during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COR. Evercore set a $360.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cencora from $410.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. William Blair assumed coverage on Cencora in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cencora from $429.00 to $331.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $367.75.

Get Our Latest Report on COR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lauren M. Tyler bought 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $270.23 per share, with a total value of $148,626.50. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,932.57. This trade represents a 14.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of COR stock traded up $8.31 on Tuesday, reaching $306.86. The company had a trading volume of 446,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,545. The business's 50-day moving average is $277.66 and its 200 day moving average is $319.86. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $244.82 and a one year high of $377.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $78.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.09 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 135.20%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.650-17.900 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 17.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Cencora's payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

Cencora declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cencora

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

See Also

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