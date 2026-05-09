Swedbank AB Has $18.74 Million Position in AGCO Corporation $AGCO

Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO - Free Report) by 110.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,617 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 94,183 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.24% of AGCO worth $18,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 1,721.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AGCO by 951.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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AGCO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $117.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.92. AGCO Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $95.96 and a fifty-two week high of $143.78.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.26 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 7.43%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGCO Corporation will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from AGCO's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. AGCO's payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder & Farm Equipment Ltd Tractors sold 422,590 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $52,096,895.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,149,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $388,309,809.60. The trade was a 11.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 2,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $315,192.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,844 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,308,301.76. This trade represents a 12.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on AGCO from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AGCO from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings cut AGCO from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer set a $134.00 price objective on AGCO in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $122.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AGCO

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company's product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

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