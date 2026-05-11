Swedbank AB Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. $ALRM

Swedbank AB raised its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM - Free Report) by 713.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,316 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 39,743 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.09% of Alarm.com worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 2,637.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 794 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALRM shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alarm.com from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Alarm.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $47.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Alarm.com

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kevin Christopher Bradley sold 1,510 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $69,414.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 51,546 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,569.62. The trade was a 2.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $47.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.79. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.50 and a twelve month high of $60.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $45.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.46.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $265.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.94 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 12.36%.Alarm.com's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Alarm.com has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.810 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Alarm.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Alarm.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alarm.com beat Q1 estimates with EPS of $0.65 versus $0.60 expected, while revenue of $265.2 million also topped forecasts. Year-over-year revenue rose 11.1%, showing continued demand for its connected-property software platform. Alarm.com Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Alarm.com beat Q1 estimates with EPS of $0.65 versus $0.60 expected, while revenue of $265.2 million also topped forecasts. Year-over-year revenue rose 11.1%, showing continued demand for its connected-property software platform. Positive Sentiment: The company increased full-year 2026 guidance, signaling management sees stronger profitability ahead. It now expects FY2026 EPS of about $2.81, above consensus, which supports the bullish reaction in the stock. Alarm.com Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

The company increased full-year 2026 guidance, signaling management sees stronger profitability ahead. It now expects FY2026 EPS of about $2.81, above consensus, which supports the bullish reaction in the stock. Positive Sentiment: First-quarter SaaS and license revenue increased 10.8% to $181.5 million, suggesting the company’s recurring-revenue business remains healthy and could continue supporting margins and cash flow. Alarm.com Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides a cloud-based software platform for connected properties, enabling residential and commercial customers to monitor, manage and control security, energy and home automation solutions. The company's interactive services connect security systems, smart thermostats, door locks, lights and video cameras through cellular, broadband and Z-Wave networks, offering real-time alerts and remote access via mobile and web applications.

Through its platform, Alarm.com delivers an integrated suite of products that includes intrusion detection, video monitoring and cloud recording, energy management features such as smart thermostat scheduling, and home automation controls for lighting, garage doors and connected appliances.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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