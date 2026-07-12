Swedbank AB Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,529 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 54,338 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB's holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SOFI. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 719,288 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 14,281 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,126 shares of the company's stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the company's stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,633,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Get Our Latest Report on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $18.78. The stock had a trading volume of 91,469,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,696,920. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average of $19.49. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 2.14.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 102,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $1,815,746.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 895,089 shares in the company, valued at $15,914,682.42. This represents a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $190,051.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 378,682 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,570,132.70. The trade was a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,056. Insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SoFi Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SoFi Technologies wasn't on the list.

While SoFi Technologies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here