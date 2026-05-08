Swedbank AB Has $25.89 Million Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Swedbank AB reduced its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 68.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,684 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 440,289 shares during the period. Swedbank AB's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $25,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,451 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,957,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,841 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,450,258 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,048,613,000 after purchasing an additional 350,941 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,855,154 shares of the technology company's stock worth $688,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,317 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,840,921 shares of the technology company's stock worth $544,670,000 after purchasing an additional 637,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4,279.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,005,776 shares of the technology company's stock worth $426,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,137 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Dell Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dell won a material AI infrastructure order as part of TotalEnergies’ Pangea 5 supercomputer project — a validation of Dell’s AI servers and systems and a potential multi‑year revenue stream in high-margin AI hardware. TotalEnergies inks deal with Nvidia and Dell to build supercomputer in Pau, France

Dell won a material AI infrastructure order as part of TotalEnergies’ Pangea 5 supercomputer project — a validation of Dell’s AI servers and systems and a potential multi‑year revenue stream in high-margin AI hardware. Positive Sentiment: An analyst at Mizuho raised Dell’s price target from $215 to $260 and kept an outperform rating — a sign of continued buy-side confidence and upside to current consensus expectations. Mizuho raises price target

An analyst at Mizuho raised Dell’s price target from $215 to $260 and kept an outperform rating — a sign of continued buy-side confidence and upside to current consensus expectations. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call-option buying was reported earlier in the week, indicating speculative/bullish positioning by some investors ahead of AI-related catalysts and earnings momentum.

Unusually large call-option buying was reported earlier in the week, indicating speculative/bullish positioning by some investors ahead of AI-related catalysts and earnings momentum. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s board approved a move of legal domicile from Delaware to Texas — a governance/legal change that is largely procedural but may have long-term corporate-law implications investors will watch. Dell changing legal home to Texas

The company’s board approved a move of legal domicile from Delaware to Texas — a governance/legal change that is largely procedural but may have long-term corporate-law implications investors will watch. Negative Sentiment: News of a very large, multi‑year performance award to COO Jeff Clarke ($132M–$154M reported across sources) raised governance and dilution concerns for some investors and likely contributed to short-term selling pressure. Dell grants COO Jeff Clarke performance award

News of a very large, multi‑year performance award to COO Jeff Clarke ($132M–$154M reported across sources) raised governance and dilution concerns for some investors and likely contributed to short-term selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary and trading notes point to profit-taking after a very strong run (large YTD gains); that technical unwind — combined with the headlines above — explains the intraday pullback. Why Dell dipped more than broader market today

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded Dell Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Dell Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $186.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $229.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The stock's 50-day moving average is $175.62 and its 200-day moving average is $146.04. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $95.64 and a one year high of $239.45.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.36. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.90% and a net margin of 5.23%.The business had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Dell Technologies's revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. This is a boost from Dell Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 382,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.81, for a total transaction of $67,541,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 143,067 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $23,606,055.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,535. The trade was a 86.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,571,688 shares of company stock valued at $576,654,105 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.00% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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