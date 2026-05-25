Swedbank AB Has $30.09 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,623 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.06% of NXP Semiconductors worth $30,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,612,546 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $2,954,739,000 after acquiring an additional 293,558 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,583,718 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $2,865,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,988,061 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $2,512,283,000 after acquiring an additional 53,261 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,849,741 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $1,703,865,000 after acquiring an additional 121,419 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,755,687 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $1,083,013,000 after acquiring an additional 147,192 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $316.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.77. The company's 50-day moving average is $234.74 and its 200-day moving average is $226.43. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $183.00 and a fifty-two week high of $316.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 26.75%. NXP Semiconductors's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. NXP Semiconductors's payout ratio is presently 38.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $294.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NXPI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $194,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,934,514.36. The trade was a 9.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Hardy sold 5,289 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,915.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at $474,700. The trade was a 72.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,508,416. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

Further Reading

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