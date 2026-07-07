Swedbank AB Has $334.21 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Swedbank AB decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,398,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 107,240 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.19% of Gilead Sciences worth $334,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,156,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $141,978,000 after purchasing an additional 59,782 shares in the last quarter. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,138,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $630,056,000 after buying an additional 726,101 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 111,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $13,689,000 after buying an additional 10,449 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 150.3% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 17,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company's stock.

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Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD traded up $4.44 on Tuesday, reaching $134.05. 2,526,462 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,199,889. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $129.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.64. The stock has a market cap of $166.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $157.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The business's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is 44.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday. Maxim Group upgraded Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $170.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $159.19.

Read Our Latest Report on GILD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total value of $1,971,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 617,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $81,185,357.82. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 171,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,524,408.40. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,824,500. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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