Swedbank AB Has $384.18 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Swedbank AB reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 903,239 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 251,602 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.30% of S&P Global worth $384,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,398,991,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 858.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 1,760,230 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $919,879,000 after buying an additional 1,576,544 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 2,256.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,446,633 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $755,996,000 after buying an additional 1,385,249 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in S&P Global by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,037,912 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,587,910,000 after buying an additional 922,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 11,790,310 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,161,498,000 after acquiring an additional 600,440 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Martina Cheung bought 2,322 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $429.93 per share, for a total transaction of $998,297.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at $11,830,813.74. The trade was a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay bought 2,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,475. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI stock traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $443.81. The company's stock had a trading volume of 564,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,924. The stock has a market cap of $131.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $419.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $450.16. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $381.61 and a 1 year high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The business's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

Trending Headlines about S&P Global

Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on S&P Global to $505 from $495 and kept an outperform rating, signaling continued confidence in the company’s earnings power and implying further upside from current levels. Article Title

BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on S&P Global to $505 from $495 and kept an rating, signaling continued confidence in the company’s earnings power and implying further upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada also maintained an outperform rating while lifting its target to $510 from $560, showing analysts still see meaningful upside despite the smaller target cut. Article Title

Royal Bank of Canada also maintained an rating while lifting its target to $510 from $560, showing analysts still see meaningful upside despite the smaller target cut. Positive Sentiment: The company’s recent operating updates suggest a more streamlined structure after the Mobility spin-off, with recast financials and updated segment reporting that may make S&P Global’s margins and growth profile easier for investors to evaluate. Article Title

The company’s recent operating updates suggest a more streamlined structure after the Mobility spin-off, with recast financials and updated segment reporting that may make S&P Global’s margins and growth profile easier for investors to evaluate. Neutral Sentiment: S&P Global scheduled its second-quarter 2026 earnings release for July 28, which keeps attention on upcoming results but is not a catalyst by itself. Article Title

S&P Global scheduled its second-quarter 2026 earnings release for July 28, which keeps attention on upcoming results but is not a catalyst by itself. Neutral Sentiment: The company also announced an updated Market Intelligence operating model aimed at AI-driven product innovation, a strategic move that could support longer-term growth but has no immediate financial impact. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of S&P Global to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $539.00 to $490.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $534.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider S&P Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and S&P Global wasn't on the list.

While S&P Global currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here