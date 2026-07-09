Swedbank AB Has $39.97 Million Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Swedbank AB cut its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,452 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,135 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.06% of Hilton Worldwide worth $39,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,626 shares of the company's stock worth $14,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,678 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 15,000 shares of the company's stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,795,659 shares of the company's stock valued at $465,866,000 after purchasing an additional 261,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $7,032,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:HLT opened at $333.60 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.54 and a 52 week high of $358.00. The firm has a market cap of $75.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $331.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.29.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.280-8.400 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.240 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Hilton Worldwide's payout ratio is 9.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on HLT. Evercore upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $350.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $307.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $373.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $349.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hilton Worldwide

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

Further Reading

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