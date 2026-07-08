Swedbank AB Has $61.92 Million Stake in F5, Inc. $FFIV

Swedbank AB increased its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,014 shares of the network technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.38% of F5 worth $61,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FFIV. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in F5 by 166.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,906 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $16,750,000 after acquiring an additional 39,305 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 by 1,281.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of F5 by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,297 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $79,428,000 after purchasing an additional 82,835 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in F5 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in F5 by 288.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get F5 alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on F5 from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of F5 from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Evercore raised shares of F5 from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of F5 from $292.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $382.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on F5

F5 Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $417.11 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $381.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.03. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.76 and a 1-year high of $427.54.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $811.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $783.82 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.96%.F5's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. F5 has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.910-4.030 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.550 EPS. On average, analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.58, for a total transaction of $439,010.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,474.80. This represents a 14.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 3,783 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.39, for a total value of $1,276,346.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 146,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $49,592,618.71. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,860. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F5 Profile

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider F5, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and F5 wasn't on the list.

While F5 currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here